PFA takes action against fake beverages factory

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took an action against a fake beverage factory

and confiscated over 600 bottles in Ahmadpur East area on Tuesday.

The official sources said the PFA Vigilance Cell received an information about functioning

of a fake beverage factory in Ahmadpur East area.

The food safety team conducted a raid at

the fake beverage factory and confiscated over 600 bottles of soft drinks and juices.

The team also confiscated chemical used in manufacturing of fake beverages and

sealed the factory.