PFA Takes Action Against Five Food Business Points
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:12 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed the emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on five food points and penalised 13 eateries with Rs 327,000 cumulative fine during an inspection drive in Gowalmandi, Wagha Town and on Sheikhupura Road
The food safety teams visited several points to ensure provision of healthy, hygienic and adulteration-free food to consumers. He said that the raiding teams thoroughly inspected the production area, kitchen premises, food quality parameters and safety standards in a daylong operation.
The authority stopped production of five food points including meat processing units and restaurants by imposing emergency prohibition orders till further orders.
He said the food authority took action over poor storage system, preserved food in dirty freezers, usage of rusty vessels and an abundance of insects.
Further, dirty water was being used to wash meat. The food points also failed to present the necessary records and medical certificates of the workers to the raiding teams on the spot, he added.
Muhammad Asim said steps were being taken to bring all stages from food preparation to delivery in line with international standards. He requested people to support the Punjab Food Authority to eliminate counterfeit and adulteration mafia. He said if people see adulterated items being made somewhere, it should be reported to the PFA on its 1223 helpline or Facebook page.
