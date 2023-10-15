PFA takes action against food adulteration

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Bahawalpur took several measures against the elements involved in food adulteration and imposed fines against them.

Deputy Director, Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur, Noman Younas told media persons that the teams of the Food Authority Bahawalpur had conducted checking of edibles items at 1126 places in Bahawalpur district during September 2023.

He said that 829 shopkeepers were issued notices to bring quality in their products adding that 116 shopkeepers faced fines imposed by the authority.

He added that Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur imposed fines worth over one million rupees against the shopkeepers and businessmen over the unhygienic environment, food adulteration and low-quality edible products. He said that samples of milk were collected during the checking of hundreds of milk shops and were dispatched to laboratories.

He concluded that as action against food adulteration, Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur disposed of water, milk, chillies, edible oil, ghee, meat and gutka.