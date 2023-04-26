PFA takes action against substandard, fake food items, fines several food outlets

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Director Mehtab Ahmed Khan, the Food Safety teams of Attock district took several actions against elements hostile to health during the Eid days to ensure the supply of quality food to the people, said PRO PFA Haris Butt while talking to APP here Wednesday.

Food Safety Officer Zahoor Hussain and Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Regd Nisar Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

He said that 10 food business operators were fined a total of Rs 207,000 under the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 and 30 food businesses were issued rectification notices under the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 for poor sanitation and violation of hygiene rules.

Food Safety Officer Zahoor Hussain said that expired cold drinks, 57 liters of expired milk, 38 liters of rinsed oil, 33 liters of substandard juice and 9 kg of various expired food products were destroyed at the spot. The Authority is determined and actions will continue on the instructions of DG and Deputy Director PFA in Attock district, he added.