PFA takes action, Milk Collection Center sealed

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A food safety team led by Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza raided the Milk Collection Center located on Wagh Road in Bhawana and sealed the Milk Collection Center for adulteration of Banaspati ghee in milk and violation of hygiene rules, while a case was registered at Bhawana police station under the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011, amended in 2016.

In addition, 2300 liters of adulterated and unhealthy milk were disposed of on the spot. Two grocery stores were fined Rs. 20,000 for selling gutka.

The Deputy Director said that those who buy and sell adulterated and unhealthy products do not deserve any concession and action will continue against them as per the law.