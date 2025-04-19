Open Menu

PFA Takes Stern Action Against Substandard Food Units In Raiwind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a operation in Raiwind, resulting in the suspension of production at two bakery and cracker manufacturing units involved in severe violations of food safety regulations.

On the special directives of PFA Director General Asim Javed, the crackdown was led by the Director of Operations.

During the operation, the enforcement teams imposed a fine of Rs. 200,000 on the violators and confiscated unsafe food products including 6,000 kg of substandard crackers, 2,500 kg of hazardous nimko, 200 liters of non-compliant flavoring substances, 350 kg of low-quality patties, and banned food colorants. All confiscated items were safely destroyed on-site.

The DG PFA stated that the units were found preparing bakery and confectionery items using poor-quality flavors, while crackers were being produced with the use of prohibited, health-damaging synthetic colors—especially targeting children.

The units were also found operating in highly unhygienic conditions, with foul-smelling processing areas, cobweb-covered walls, broken floors, and unclean storage spaces where raw and finished products were kept together.

Furthermore, the staff employed at these units did not possess mandatory medical fitness or professional training certificates, as required under the food safety laws of Punjab.

DG Asim Javed emphasized that those involved in endangering public health, especially children’s health, will not be spared under any circumstances. “Strict enforcement of food laws is essential for the safety and well-being of the people of Punjab,” he added.

He also urged citizens to ensure they purchase only PFA-approved food items and to immediately report any suspicious or substandard food-related activity by calling the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.

