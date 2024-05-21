Open Menu

PFA Takes Stringent Measures To Ensure Quality Food

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In a bid to enhance the quality of food across Punjab, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its efforts.

Teams dedicated to food safety have been conducting rigorous inspections of restaurants and cold stores, cracking down on violations of hygiene standards. The recent actions have led to the disposal of 610 kg of expired food and 20 liters of adulterated oil.

On the special instructions of the Director General of Punjab Food Authority, extensive measures are being implemented to combat threats to public health.

In this regard, crackdown was carried out in Rawal Town 2, Rawalpindi, where a cold store was found storing expired items and was fined Rs. 50,000 due to subpar cleaning arrangements. Additionally, a popular restaurant along the Murree Expressway also faced penalties.

Emphasizing the commitment to public health, the DG of Punjab Food Authority highlighted the daily monitoring of businesses, both large and small. He warned of strict repercussions for those jeopardizing public health through negligence or misconduct.

