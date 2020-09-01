PFA taking action against adulteration: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was taking action against adulteration without any discrimination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was taking action against adulteration without any discrimination.

He was addressing a delegation of traders led by Patron of Supreme Anjuman-e-Tajaran Aslam Bhali while President Grain Market Asif Aslam, General Secretary Ayub Aslam Manj, Additional Director Punjab Food Authority Efat Khan and other officers of PFA were also present.

The DC said the Punjab Food Authority was taking active action against those involved in adulteration of food items and non-observance of hygiene norms. However, he assured to remove reservations of traders related to the PFA's implementation on price control mechanism.

On this occasion, Additional Director PFA said that issues of traders would be resolvedamicably in the meeting of traders' delegation with the director general PFA in thenext few days.