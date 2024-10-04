Open Menu

PFA Team Confiscates Substandard Material

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) team here on Friday raided a dairy production unit near Soonahri Mosque and confiscated substandard material used in food items.

A case had been registered against the unit for using substandard material in making food items like butter and dasi ghee, the spokesman said.

Director General (DG), PFA said the authority was checking the processes of making food items and their supply to people strictly.

He said the authority had made an effective strategy for supplying healthy food items to the people.

