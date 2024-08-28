PFA team recovers Chinese salt, unregistered fruit drinks

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday recovered a large quantity of Chinese salt and unregistered food drinks.

The spokesperson said during an operation, the team recovered 100 liters of unregistered fruit drinks and Chinese salt, 27 kgs from a store in Kassowal .

The team imposed a fine worth of Rs 25,000 on the shopkeeper.

