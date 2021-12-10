UrduPoint.com

PFA Teams Check Various Bazaars, Rs 115, 000 Fine Imposed On Stalls

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:29 PM

PFA teams check various bazaars, Rs 115, 000 fine imposed on stalls

Food Safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday checked food items being sold at various bazaars and imposed Rs 115,000 fine to various shops on ignoring guidelines

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Food Safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday checked food items being sold at various bazaars and imposed Rs 115,000 fine to various shops on ignoring guidelines.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams checked various shops and Rs 115, 000 fine was imposed to different shops over poor arrangements, presence of expiry items, sale of unhealthy fruits and vegetables.

The teams also disposed of 1900 liters unhygienic juice, 200 kg unhealthy fruits and vegetables, and other items on the spot.

PFA also issued warning notices to other stalls with direction to improve cleanliness.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Sale

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Sy ..

PM will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi today

8 minutes ago
 Tsadkan Gebre-Tensae: The Tigray general who came ..

Tsadkan Gebre-Tensae: The Tigray general who came in from the cold

17 seconds ago
 Germany's Scholz Too Weak to Defend Russia Ties Ag ..

Germany's Scholz Too Weak to Defend Russia Ties Against Allied Pressure - Lawmak ..

3 minutes ago
 Improvement in sanitation system, pollution free e ..

Improvement in sanitation system, pollution free environment top priorities: Fai ..

3 minutes ago
 Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially tie knot

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially tie knot

31 minutes ago
 China Highly Appreciates Nicaragua's Decision to R ..

China Highly Appreciates Nicaragua's Decision to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Be ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.