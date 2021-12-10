PFA teams check various bazaars, Rs 115, 000 fine imposed on stalls

Food Safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday checked food items being sold at various bazaars and imposed Rs 115,000 fine to various shops on ignoring guidelines

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Food Safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday checked food items being sold at various bazaars and imposed Rs 115,000 fine to various shops on ignoring guidelines.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams checked various shops and Rs 115, 000 fine was imposed to different shops over poor arrangements, presence of expiry items, sale of unhealthy fruits and vegetables.

The teams also disposed of 1900 liters unhygienic juice, 200 kg unhealthy fruits and vegetables, and other items on the spot.

PFA also issued warning notices to other stalls with direction to improve cleanliness.