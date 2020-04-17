PFA teams destroy 1870 liters adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams on Friday discarded 1870 litres of adulterated milk during an operation in the area of Makkah Colony of Gulberg.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation.

He said that the dairy safety teams conducted raids at 10 milk shops and inspected 6,240 litres of milk. He said that the teams checked the quality of milk through mobile testing lab and found that the commodity was blended with harmful chemicals and polluted water.

The teams also issued warning notices to many shops.