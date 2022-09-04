UrduPoint.com

PFA Teams Impose Heavy Fines On Several Food Points Over Violation

Published September 04, 2022

PFA teams impose heavy fines on several food points over violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided against hotels, culinary centers and bakeries across Multan division and imposed heavy fines on several food points.

Food safety teams have stopped a grinding unit from production due to poor arrangements till improvement in Vehari.

According to spokesperson for PFA, the teams have imposed Rs 35,000 fine to two restaurants for using open spices in food preparation.

Likewise, Rs 30,000 fine was imposed to a bakery for selling expired burgers in Multan.

Culinary center fined Rs 10,000 for using open spices in food preparation in Khanewal.

The operations were carried out at Old Shujaabad Rlroad, MDA Chowk, Bosan road, Malahwala and Rahim Shah road.

The Food Authority teams were conducting checking every small and big business on daily basis.

