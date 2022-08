FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during a crackdown, imposed Rs 1.7 million fine on the health laws violators, here on Wednesday.

The team conducted raids and seized 17 litres of substandard cooking oil, 165kg milk and 7kg non-traceable items under the Punjab Food Authority Act-2011.