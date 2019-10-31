PFA teams inspect food points at 751 bus stands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) ::Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have launched inspection operation at bus stands across the province and inspected food points at 751 bus stands.

Following the directions of DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, the food safety teams during inspection of food points at 751 bus stands and terminals, sealed four food shops and fined 87 shops for selling substandard edibles.

The food safety teams inspected 270 points in Lahore zone, 297 in Rawalpindi zone, 138 in Multan and 46 in Muzzaffargarh zones.

The teams also issued notice to 656 shops for improvement.