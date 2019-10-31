UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Teams Inspect Food Points At 751 Bus Stands

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:30 AM

PFA teams inspect food points at 751 bus stands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) ::Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have launched inspection operation at bus stands across the province and inspected food points at 751 bus stands.

Following the directions of DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, the food safety teams during inspection of food points at 751 bus stands and terminals, sealed four food shops and fined 87 shops for selling substandard edibles.

The food safety teams inspected 270 points in Lahore zone, 297 in Rawalpindi zone, 138 in Multan and 46 in Muzzaffargarh zones.

The teams also issued notice to 656 shops for improvement.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Week kicks off on Sunday to empower y ..

1 hour ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.