PFA Teams Inspects Food Outlets, Impose Fine For Substandard Food Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) On the direction of the Punjab government, the Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) teams on Tuesday inspected 80 food outlets and centers to ensure quality of food items for the people in the city.
The teams imposed fines worth Rs 72,000 on various food centers for violating health standards and cleanliness.
The teams disposed of substandard food items and milk.
Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth said that the PFA would take strict measures to provide healthy foods to the people.
APP/stf/378
