PFA Teams Seal Five Milk Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams sealed five milk shops and discarded 2,400 litres of adulterated milk during an operation in the area of Jory Pull and Harbanspura.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation.

He said that the dairy safety teams conducted raids at 10 milk shops and inspected 5,360 litres of milk.

He said that the teams checked the quality of milk through mobile testing lab and found that the commodity was blended with harmful chemicals and polluted water. The team also issued warning notices to five more shops.

