PFA Teams To Perform Duties In Three Shifts During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM

PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday chalked out a comprehensive food inspection plan to ensure the provision of hygiene and quality food in Punjab during the holy month of Ramadan.

Special operations teams will perform duties in three shifts while special arrangements have also been made to ensure the implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that food safety teams will pay surprise visits to food points at Sehr and Iftar times. While PFA has increased the number of special operations and vigilance teams for Ramadan.

He said that the most commonly used items in Ramadan are spices, gram flour, curd, fruit chart, dry fruits and vermicelli sugar units will be checked daily. Moreover samosas, rolls, 'pakoras', frozen products, sauces, ketchup, mayonnaise, beverages, restaurants, fast food points and ‘dhabas’ will also be checked regularly, he added.

Muhammad Asim said the nutrition team of PFA is also giving a special diet chart to citizens to keep themselves healthy while fasting. He said that a special food chart would also be issued for people suffering from diseases like diabetes, blood pressure etc.

He further said that sampling of products of all beverage manufacturing companies is being done while PFA will remove the complete stock of all products from the market which samples would fail in the laboratory tests.

He said that the food authority would ensure the implementation of an operational schedule at any cost. Moreover, the teams will also visit the Ramadan Bazaars to check the food quality and hygiene issues. He further said that adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.

