PFA Teams Visit Markets To Ensure Quality Food Items To People
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Teams of Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday visited various markets and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on shopkeepers for selling substandard daily used items.
The teams tested samples of milk to ensure its quality at various selling points, said a press release issued here.
They discarded 20 liters of edible oil and various bakery items of low quality.
Notices were issued to various food outlets for improving qualities of their items, it added.
Deputy Commissioner, Imran Marth appreciating the performance of PFA teams said the district administration would take possible measures to ensure the quality of food items to the public.
APP/rtf/378
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attempt to kidnap student foiled in Swat2 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit2 minutes ago
-
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr5 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat conference held12 minutes ago
-
Rare falcon recovered22 minutes ago
-
Accused escapes abroad after taking Rs 6.2m from people22 minutes ago
-
Agreements signed with provinces to modernise TVET institutes22 minutes ago
-
Bid to arms smuggling foiled22 minutes ago
-
Dengue endemic, 58 new cases reported in Rawalpindi22 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes action against two constables22 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails appointment of Lt General Asim Malik as New ISI chief22 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed in road crash32 minutes ago