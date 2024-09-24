PFA teams visit markets to ensure quality food items to people

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Teams of Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday visited various markets and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on shopkeepers for selling substandard daily used items.

The teams tested samples of milk to ensure its quality at various selling points, said a press release issued here.

They discarded 20 liters of edible oil and various bakery items of low quality.

Notices were issued to various food outlets for improving qualities of their items, it added.

Deputy Commissioner, Imran Marth appreciating the performance of PFA teams said the district administration would take possible measures to ensure the quality of food items to the public.

