PFA Tests 2,000 Milk Samples In Four Days

October 27, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) tested more than 2,000 milk samples free of cost in the last four days at different camps, set up at Mochi Pura, Gawalmandi, Township, Kashmir Block, Scheme Mor and Islampura areas.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik also visited the campsites to review the arrangements and get feedback of the citizens concerning the ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign in the provincial metropolis.

The DG said that the PFA would set up a two-day free milk testing camp at 80 areas of the city on a rotation basis to facilitate citizens. He said that nutritional assessment desks have also been set up along with free milk testing camps for citizens to conduct their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser.

