PFA tightens noose around milk adulterators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The dairy safety teams of Punjab food Authority (PFA) found only 0.4 percent milk adulteration while inspecting 288,570 liter milk loaded on 201 milk carrier vehicles by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana showed satisfaction over combating milk adulteration in the provincial capital and said that teams checked 103 milk carrier vehicles on Sundar Multan Road, Ravi Pull and Sagiyan, whereas, 98 vehicles checked at Babu Sabu Interchange, Adda Plot, Bhobatian Chowk Raiwind Road and Gajumata.

During the operation, 1,286 liter adulterated milk was discarded on the spot as contaminants such as polluted water, formalin and urea were found in it. He said that teams had detected the adulteration in milk with the help of modern lactoscan machines.

He appealed to the citizens to visit the PFA office for free milk testing. He said the utmost priority of PFA was to eliminate adulteration mafia from Punjab by following the directions of CM Punjab.

People can inform the PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile applicationand Toll-Free number 0800-80500, he added.