PFA To Celebrate World Food Day On Wednesday

Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has finalized all arrangements to celebrate World Food Day, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has finalized all arrangements to celebrate World Food Day, on Wednesday.

According to PFA spokesperson, PFA is arranging a mega event at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium and its high authorities visited the site to review the arrangements about the event.

The PFA would set up nutritional clinics for visitors and provide free of cost consultancy to them about a healthy diet.

He informed that several food stalls and performances of artists to be part of the event, adding that the authority will launch it's first-ever PFA Magazine on the World Food Day.

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, PFA Chairman Tanvir Butt and PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman will attend the event.

A large number of students from different educational institutions will also participate.

