PFA To Check Standard Of Public Hospitals Canteen: Health Secy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

PFA to check standard of public hospitals canteen: Health Secy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti instructed Punjab food Authority (PFA) to inspect canteens of all public hospitals of the region to ensure quality and submit a report on it within a week.

He stated that canteens having substandard edibles and unhygienic conditions would be sealed by PFA immediately.

A spokesperson for South Punjab Health Secretariat informed that DG Health Dr Muhammad Khalil wrote to Medical Superintendents of all teaching hospital, DHQs and THQs of the region in this regard.

He quoted Bhatti as saying that patients and their attendants could not be left at the mercy of owners of the canteens selling low quality edibles, adding that action would also be initiated against the proprietors of such canteens.

More Stories From Pakistan

