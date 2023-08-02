Open Menu

PFA To Conduct Nutritional Profiling Of Athletes, Wahab Riaz Visits PFA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will conduct nutritional profiling and counselling of all athletes across the province besides testing their food supplements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will conduct nutritional profiling and counselling of all athletes across the province besides testing their food supplements.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz expressed these views while visiting the PFA Headquarters, here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar welcomed the worthy Adviser, and gave a detailed briefing on the food supplement law, testing capacity, administrative affairs, future projects and the performance of the operation teams.

On the occasion, Additional Director Generals and Directors of the Punjab Food Authority were also present.

Wahab Riaz said that the decision to test the athletes' food supplements was taken because many good athletes are affected every year by the use of substandard food supplements.

He further said athletes also face a global ban due to a lack of food supplement regulation and awareness.

He further said that the Sports board Punjab would seek help from the PFA to educate young athletes along with food supplement testing and nutrition profiling of athletes. He said that the PFA team deserves kudos for excellent performance and planning.

According to the vision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, an integrated system should be formed to eliminate the adulteration mafia across Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, PFA Director General Raja Jahangir said that legislation to regulate food supplements and laboratories for testing are in place, while the milk directorate has been established to eliminate milk adulteration in Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan