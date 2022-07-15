UrduPoint.com

PFA To Confiscate Equipment Of Adulteration Mafia Under New Rules

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is ready to battle challenges of food adulteration, unhygienic eateries, substandard food, misbranding and counterfeiting in the food industry.

In this regard, PFA Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon has issued new guidelines for the Authority watchdogs and directed officers as well as filed staff to take strict legal action against the violators.

According to the notification, the PFA would immediately confiscate all equipment tools, vehicles, machinery, plants and gadgets, which are used for production, facilitation and transportation of adulterated food.

Further, the PFA would lodge an first information report (FIR) against people involved in manufacturing, packing, supplying, transportation and selling of contaminated food along with all the facilitators.

The raiding teams would also submit a tractability report to the Additional DG (Operations) on action taken within a week. While ADG operations would take action in the light of the traceability report after consultation with the legal wing, the notification said.

Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that guidelines were issued to the operations, vigilance and others wings of PFA for effective operations to ensure food safety standards and quality in Punjab.

He said that the utmost priority of the authority was to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.

He appealed to citizens to join hands with the PFA to eliminate food adulteration from the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

