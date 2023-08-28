PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

A World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office, here on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote healthy and safe food in Punjab. They emphasized the need to improve food laboratories and provide free training and medical screening for food handlers.

PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a detailed briefing to Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala regarding the provincial food regulatory body initiatives.

He said that a new and cost-effective testing system for food-borne diseases will be developed in Punjab. Additionally, PFA will enhance the medical screening and training of food handlers and workers.

Furthermore, he said that the ratio of trans-fatty acids will be reduced by utilizing all available resources because it's a major cause of coronary heart disease. The director general said that PFA will also strengthen measures to prevent used oil from re-entering the food industry.

He added that PFA is inviting international companies to produce biodiesel from used oil.

Moreover, an awareness campaign will be launched to highlight the benefits of mother's milk for the good health of newborn babies, PFA DG said.

On the occasion, Dr Palitha Gunarathna expressed concern about the increasing use of infant formula and its impact on the health of both mother and child. He appreciated the PFA for taking remarkable steps regarding infant formula.

He said that the World Health Organization will provide all possible support and assistance to PFA in medical screening, training and awareness initiatives. He added that the WHO will also assist in the training of officers and the formulation of international-style regulations.

Punjab Food Authority is working on the pattern of international organizations to make safe food supply possible across Punjab, he said.