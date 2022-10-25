UrduPoint.com

PFA To Expand Door-to-door Milk Testing Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:07 PM

PFA to expand door-to-door milk testing campaign

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to increase the number of camps in provincial capital after overwhelming public participation in an ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to increase the number of camps in provincial capital after overwhelming public participation in an ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

The PFA will set up free milk testing camps in more than 80 areas of Lahore to facilitate the citizens and cover the entire Lahore in next few months. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik while visiting the camp sites, here on Tuesday.

Initially, the camps have been set up for citizens in Johar Town, Shahdman, Faisal Town, islam Pura, Wahdat Colony and Iqbal Town.

He said that PFA teams consisting more than 200 students, food safety officers, assistant food safety officers and nutritionists would set up a two-day camp on rotation basis to cover 80 areas.

He added that the citizens have endorsed the campaign strategy of door-to-door canvassing.

The DG requested people to pay a visit to the camp or nearest office of PFA with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost, saying that nutritional assessment desks have also been set up in respective areas for local area people for conducting their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser. "We all have to work collectively for the elimination of adulteration mafia from Punjab," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Malik Riaz Visit All From Weight Fat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministers inaugurate door-to-door garbage lifting ..

Ministers inaugurate door-to-door garbage lifting work in Hyderabad, Kotri

50 seconds ago
 Switzerland Refuses to Supply Weapons to Kiev - Pr ..

Switzerland Refuses to Supply Weapons to Kiev - President

52 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia Doubles Oil Supplies to EU Year-on-Ye ..

Saudi Arabia Doubles Oil Supplies to EU Year-on-Year - Energy Minister

53 seconds ago
 Ukraine Offers EU Use of Its Gas Storage Facilitie ..

Ukraine Offers EU Use of Its Gas Storage Facilities - Energy Minister

55 seconds ago
 HUJ Workers lit vigil in memory of Arshad Sharif

HUJ Workers lit vigil in memory of Arshad Sharif

5 minutes ago
 UN Condemns Malaysia's Pushback of Myanmar Refugee ..

UN Condemns Malaysia's Pushback of Myanmar Refugees

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.