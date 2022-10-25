PFA to expand door-to-door milk testing campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to increase the number of camps in provincial capital after overwhelming public participation in an ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

The PFA will set up free milk testing camps in more than 80 areas of Lahore to facilitate the citizens and cover the entire Lahore in next few months. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik while visiting the camp sites, here on Tuesday.

Initially, the camps have been set up for citizens in Johar Town, Shahdman, Faisal Town, islam Pura, Wahdat Colony and Iqbal Town.

He said that PFA teams consisting more than 200 students, food safety officers, assistant food safety officers and nutritionists would set up a two-day camp on rotation basis to cover 80 areas.

He added that the citizens have endorsed the campaign strategy of door-to-door canvassing.

The DG requested people to pay a visit to the camp or nearest office of PFA with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost, saying that nutritional assessment desks have also been set up in respective areas for local area people for conducting their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser. "We all have to work collectively for the elimination of adulteration mafia from Punjab," he added.