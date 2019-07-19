UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA To Fill 1,000 Vacant Posts On Merit: DG

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:26 PM

PFA to fill 1,000 vacant posts on merit: DG

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) decided in a meeting on Thursday that all 1,000 vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit in the first phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) decided in a meeting on Thursday that all 1,000 vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit in the first phase.

Presiding over the meeting, PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that a comprehensive policy was being framed to conduct transparent test and interviews of the candidates for appointments.

He said that in the first phase, 1,000 posts in different categories including operations, security, vigilance, technical and legal departments would be filled.

He mentioned that two thousands more posts in the authority would be approved by the Punjab government and fuilled through transparent procedure in the second phase.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sara, Meheq move in Tennis finals

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hol ..

2 minutes ago

The teaser for Spark Go just came out and its defi ..

10 minutes ago

China-UAE relationship at its best in history: Chi ..

13 minutes ago

KP government transfers three PMS officers

2 minutes ago

Number of Migrants Arriving in Europe by Sea Down ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.