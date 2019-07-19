PFA to fill 1,000 vacant posts on merit: DG

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) decided in a meeting on Thursday that all 1,000 vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit in the first phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) decided in a meeting on Thursday that all 1,000 vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit in the first phase.

Presiding over the meeting, PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that a comprehensive policy was being framed to conduct transparent test and interviews of the candidates for appointments.

He said that in the first phase, 1,000 posts in different categories including operations, security, vigilance, technical and legal departments would be filled.

He mentioned that two thousands more posts in the authority would be approved by the Punjab government and fuilled through transparent procedure in the second phase.