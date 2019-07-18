UrduPoint.com
PFA To Fill All Vacant Posts On Merit: DG

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

PFA to fill all vacant posts on merit: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) was held here on Thursday to review the process of recruitment on all vacant posts in the department.

Presiding over the meeting, PFA DG Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman said that all the vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit.

He said that a comprehensive policy was being framed to conduct transparent test and interview of candidates for the appointments.

He informed that in first phase as many as 1000 posts in different categories including operations, security, vigilance, technical and legal departments to be fulfilled.

He further mentioned that two thousands more posts in the authority by the approval of the Punjab government would be fulfilled through the same transparent procedure in its second phase.

He claimed that as per vision of the Punjab government, the PFA would be soon a complete and more functional authority.

