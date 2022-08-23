PFA to introduce star-rating for restaurants

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoib Khan Jadoon said on Tuesday that restaurants in the metropolis would be awarded stars after determining their food quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoib Khan Jadoon said on Tuesday that restaurants in the metropolis would be awarded stars after determining their food quality.

During a meeting with the delegation of Association of Restaurants, the PFA DG said that it would enhance business through competition among the restaurants and also enable the citizens to chose the best restaurant on the basis of star.

The delegation appreciated the PFA step of starting rating system and said it would bring positive change in the industry.

The members of the association assured their full cooperation in launching the rating system and presented their suggestions.

Jadoon said that before launching the programme, the restaurants and hotels stakeholders would be consulted.