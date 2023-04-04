Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PFA To Launch Special Campaign Before Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PFA to launch special campaign before Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar directed the additional director general (Operations) to launch a special campaign before Eidul Fitr and decided to issue a quarterly seasonal food Calendar for the public interest.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday at his office, he reviewed administrative matters, management structure, operational strategy and progress of the authority while each officer presented his report.

He also directed the operations wing to continue the field activities against adulteration mafia without any discrimination at Sehar and Iftar times.

The purpose to launch a special campaign is to ensure the provision of quality vermicelli, cakes, sweets and other food products on Eid.

In the meeting, the decision was made to be more active and expand the Vigilance and Operations Wings for curbing the counterfeiting mafia. Meanwhile, different campaigns for public awareness and betterment of the food industry will be launched in the next three months.

The director general said that special attention would be paid to quality of processed food. Moreover, special initiatives would be taken to further improve standards of the PFA, he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

9 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

9 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

33 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.