PFA to launch special campaign before Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar directed the additional director general (Operations) to launch a special campaign before Eidul Fitr and decided to issue a quarterly seasonal food Calendar for the public interest.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday at his office, he reviewed administrative matters, management structure, operational strategy and progress of the authority while each officer presented his report.

He also directed the operations wing to continue the field activities against adulteration mafia without any discrimination at Sehar and Iftar times.

The purpose to launch a special campaign is to ensure the provision of quality vermicelli, cakes, sweets and other food products on Eid.

In the meeting, the decision was made to be more active and expand the Vigilance and Operations Wings for curbing the counterfeiting mafia. Meanwhile, different campaigns for public awareness and betterment of the food industry will be launched in the next three months.

The director general said that special attention would be paid to quality of processed food. Moreover, special initiatives would be taken to further improve standards of the PFA, he said.