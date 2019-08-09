PFA To Organize Ceremony On "Corruption Free Pakistan" On Aug 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab food Authority (PFA) will organize a ceremony on "Corruption Free Pakistan" to celebrate the Independence Day in Punjab University Auditorium, on Friday (August 09).

The DG PFA and other office bearers of the authority will participate in the ceremony.

The performance of the PFA will be highlighted on this occassion.

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry will be the guest of honour while medal will also be awarded to employees of the PFA on good performance.