UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA To Organize Ceremony On "Corruption Free Pakistan" On Aug 9

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

PFA to organize ceremony on

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab food Authority (PFA) will organize a ceremony on "Corruption Free Pakistan" to celebrate the Independence Day in Punjab University Auditorium, on Friday (August 09).

The DG PFA and other office bearers of the authority will participate in the ceremony.

The performance of the PFA will be highlighted on this occassion.

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry will be the guest of honour while medal will also be awarded to employees of the PFA on good performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Punjab Independence August

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

3 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

1 hour ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

1 hour ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

1 hour ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.