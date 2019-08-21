PFA to organize sports festival for its employees

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :On the recommendation of Chairman Punjab food Authority Umar Tanveer Butt, Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed to organize sports gala for authority's employees.

According to the details, sports gala to be organized by October this year.

Chairman PFA said that sports festival would be arranged for PFA employees because PFA employees are giving duty round the clock to make Punjab adulteration-free province.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA would get help from Sports board Punjab to organize a colourful event.

He said that Director Public Relations would submit a report within a week after planning for the arrangements of this event.