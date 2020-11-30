The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will bear the sampling cost of eatables which are collected for screening test from the market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will bear the sampling cost of eatables which are collected for screening test from the market.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana issued these directions on Monday and said that the teams would pay prices when they would collect samples from the market.

According to annual schedule sampling, all eatables are sampled three or four times from the market. Earlier the industry owners used to provide testing samples free of cost voluntarily. Testing samples purchased from markets would be able to provide better results.

This issue was raised in a meeting with the Technical Wing after which the decision was taken.

The DG further said that testing samples would be fully paid taken from anywhere. Huge amount of free testing samples were collected while shopkeeper had to face the loss.

To maintain food quality, samples are collected from companies or market for laboratory tests. PFA provides complete guidance to food business operators to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food.