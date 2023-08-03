PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday constituted a team for the preparation of the District Food Gazette (DFG) to know the food culture, adulteration and provision of standard food

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday constituted a team for the preparation of the District Food Gazette (DFG) to know the food culture, adulteration and provision of standard food.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the detail of the authority's resources, issues and future plans will also be listed in the gazette to smooth the functioning of the authority. He further said that the gazette will be prepared by the end of August.

He said that the food culture of the entire district will also be recorded in detail in the district food gazette besides the details of black sheep involved in adulteration.

The director general said that the adulteration mafia can be identified with the help of the district food gazette. He said that the district food gazette will help the new district heads to understand the food industry.