PFA To Start Collecting Samples Of Beverages From Nov 11: Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:55 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start a sampling campaign for drinks manufacturer companies from November 11 to ensure quality and standard of the food across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start a sampling campaign for drinks manufacturer companies from November 11 to ensure quality and standard of the food across the province.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that samples would be collected in the presence of company's representatives by following the blind-sampling method and would be referred to more than one laboratories.

He also said that all companies could contact the PFA by November 1. For the purpose, DG PFA directed officials to complete their arrangements before starting of the campaign.

The results would be published for public interest and awareness. In the light of the laboratory report, indiscriminate action would be taken against the companies whose samples would not be found satisfactory, and these production units would be closed immediately.

