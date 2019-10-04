UrduPoint.com
PFA To Start Sampling Drive Of Poultry Products

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

PFA to start sampling drive of poultry products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced to start a campaign of sampling of frozen poultry and meat products from the next month to check the quality of the food throughout Punjab.

In this connection, the authority released a notification to the manufacturers/companies concerned to contact with PFA till November 15, otherwise, the authority would be authorized to collect samples independently as per the Standard Operating Procedures.

This campaign would be a part of the annual sampling schedule.

For this purpose, PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman directed officials to complete their arrangements before starting of the campaign.

The campaign will continue till Thursday, November 28.

