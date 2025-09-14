PFA unearths counterfeit milk unit:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) carried out a major operation on Sunday against the production of counterfeit milk in Bhera, seizing equipment and raw materials from a residential property, according to a spokesperson.

The fake milk was reportedly being produced in secret, inside a room of a private house.

Authorities recovered large quantities of skimmed milk powder and vegetable oil, which were being used in the adulteration process.

All machinery found on the premises was confiscated, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects at the local police station.

The spokesperson stated that legal action against milk adulteration networks is ongoing across the division. Citizens are encouraged to report any such activities via the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.