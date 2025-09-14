Open Menu

PFA Unearths Counterfeit Milk Unit:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PFA unearths counterfeit milk unit:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) carried out a major operation on Sunday against the production of counterfeit milk in Bhera, seizing equipment and raw materials from a residential property, according to a spokesperson.

The fake milk was reportedly being produced in secret, inside a room of a private house.

Authorities recovered large quantities of skimmed milk powder and vegetable oil, which were being used in the adulteration process.

All machinery found on the premises was confiscated, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects at the local police station.

The spokesperson stated that legal action against milk adulteration networks is ongoing across the division. Citizens are encouraged to report any such activities via the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.

Recent Stories

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

11 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

41 minutes ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

41 minutes ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

56 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

3 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

4 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

6 hours ago
 China unveils three-year action plan to boost new- ..

China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan