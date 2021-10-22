PFA unearths factory producing hazardous ketchup, sauces

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a fake ketchup and sauces manufacturing unit, and discarded 5,000kg unwholesome food while carrying out an operation on Band Road here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a fake ketchup and sauces manufacturing unit, and discarded 5,000kg unwholesome food while carrying out an operation on Band Road here on Friday.

PFA operations team raided a factory and caught them red-handed to produce hazardous ketchup and sauces from the spot.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that so-called ketchup and sauces were being manufactured with the help of harmful loose colours, prohibited chemicals, starch and other harmful ingredients. He said that the PFA team also witnessed a poor storage system, worst condition of hygiene and wrong labelling on products.

He advised that people should prefer homemade food items instead of readymade and non-traceable products because the use of contaminated food causes health problems for consumers.

Nissoana said that people usually adopt the wicked practice of food adulteration in the lust of mint money which was a heinous crime.

The Punjab Food Authority was taking strict action against adulterators by following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he added.