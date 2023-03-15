UrduPoint.com

PFA Unearths Fake Beverages Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a beverages unit for producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Deputy Director (Operations) Lahore on Barki Road near Kamboh Farmhouse.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the owner of the unit in the nearest police station on account of adulteration, forgery and for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik in a press statement.

He said the food authority had seized 3,000 empty bottles, artificial flavours, packing material, lids, labelling, cylinders and other paraphernalia. The PFA team has closed the factory.

He said that fake beverages were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money. The raiding team also found contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the softdrinks. He said the use of spurious drinks prepared without formulamight lead to the spread of diseases.

