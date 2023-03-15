UrduPoint.com

PFA Unearths Fake Beverages Unit, Confiscates 3,000 Empty Bottles

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 07:53 PM

PFA unearths fake beverages unit, confiscates 3,000 empty bottles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit, producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Deputy Director (Operations) Lahore on Barki Road near Kamboh Farmhouse. The authority also lodged an FIR (first information report) against the owner of the unit at the area police station on account of adulteration, forgery and for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the food authority had rooted out the fake beverages unit and confiscated 3,000 empty bottles, artificial flavours, packing material, lids, labelling, cylinders and machinery.

He said that fake beverages were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals. He added that the raiding team also found contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks. He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to diseases.

The DG said that harmful beverages were supplied to local food points in the suburban areas of Lahore. He appealed to the public to inform the food authority on the PFA Helpline number 1223, or its social media accounts about fake beverage factories, and the people involved in such activities.

