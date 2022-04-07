UrduPoint.com

PFA Unearths Fake Beverages Unit, Discards 22,000 Litre Spurious Drinks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 08:16 PM

PFA unearths fake beverages unit, discards 22,000 litre spurious drinks

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands.

The raiding team also discarded 22,000 litre spurious drinks and raw material of 51,000 bottles.

According to spokesperson for PFA here, the operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon here at Ferozpur Road.

The PFA DG said that the authority had lodged an FIR against the factory owner in the respective police station on account of adulteration after confiscating machinery, chemical drums, empty bottles, labelling material and lids from the spot.

He said that harmful beverages were to be supplied to different local shops in provincial capital and its adjacent areas.

He said that fake beverages of different brands were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money.

He further said that the raiding team also found contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks. He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

The provincial food regulatory body had escalated its operations activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab as well as fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Police Station Road Lead Money FIR Cancer From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Masters legends praise Matsuyama's dinner achievem ..

Masters legends praise Matsuyama's dinner achievement

13 seconds ago
 AC, food controller inspects prices of edibles at ..

AC, food controller inspects prices of edibles at Kamaila, Dasu

15 seconds ago
 Sir Syed University observes death anniversary of ..

Sir Syed University observes death anniversary of former Chancellor Z. A. Nizami ..

16 seconds ago
 Chinese Companies Paid Yuans for Russian Coal Supp ..

Chinese Companies Paid Yuans for Russian Coal Supplies in March - Reports

18 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs stoppage of work at housing s ..

Commissioner directs stoppage of work at housing schemes in flood zone area

4 minutes ago
 One dead in 'mob attack' in crime-hit S.African to ..

One dead in 'mob attack' in crime-hit S.African township

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.