PFA unearths fake beverages unit, discards 22,000 litre spurious drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands.

The raiding team also discarded 22,000 litre spurious drinks and raw material of 51,000 bottles.

According to spokesperson for PFA here, the operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon here at Ferozpur Road.

The PFA DG said that the authority had lodged an FIR against the factory owner in the respective police station on account of adulteration after confiscating machinery, chemical drums, empty bottles, labelling material and lids from the spot.

He said that harmful beverages were to be supplied to different local shops in provincial capital and its adjacent areas.

He said that fake beverages of different brands were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money.

He further said that the raiding team also found contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks. He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

The provincial food regulatory body had escalated its operations activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab as well as fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.