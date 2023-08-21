Open Menu

PFA Unearths Fake Beverages Unit, Disposes Of 18,800 Litre Spurious Drinks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday unearthed a fake beverages unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Jameel Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday unearthed a fake beverages unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Jameel Town.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the raiding team disposed of 18,800 litre spurious drinks; 1,250kg sugar and 130kg prohibited ingredients besides confiscating 17 cylinders, filling machines, compressors, stove, empty bottles, lids and fake labelling.

Meanwhile, PFA also lodged a first information report (FIR) against the adulteration mafia on account of adulteration and forgery in the nearest police station while handing an accused over to police during the raid.

He said that fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water, and other harmful ingredients while it was preserved in prohibited drums.

Non-food-grade plastic bottles and fake labelling were also being used for packing purpose, he added.

The director general further said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels in Lahore. The use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers' especially senior citizens and children, he said.

Moreover, he said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand. He added that PFA is utilizing all available resources to root out the menace of fake beverages from Punjab.

He said that citizens can complain regarding food safety issues, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline number of PFA, website or PFA Facebook account.

