PFA unearths fake juice factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a factory producing fake juices with artificial flavours at Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Sunday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik in which 12,000 litres of substandard juice ware confiscated.

Mudassar Riaz Malik said that harmful juices were being produced with artificial sweeteners, flavours, loose colours and hazardous chemicals instead of fruit pulp. Further, adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of juice. However, the use of chemically contaminated juice poses a threat to users' health, especially children.

The PFA team witnessed an abundance of insects, lizards and the worst condition of hygiene, he added.