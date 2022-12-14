PFA unearths fake milk producing unit

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fabricated milk-producing unit and lodged a first information report (FIR) against eight people and handed seven accused over to police after apprehending during a raid.

Meanwhile, PFA's raiding team confiscated 7,500 litres of impure milk, 25kg of skimmed milk powder, 16kg of banaspati ghee and a huge quantity of chemicals. The authority also seized three vehicles, mixing machine, gas cylinder, electric heater, plastic drums and other equipment.

This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik. He said that PFA conducted a raid on the vigilance cell's tip-off and took action against the milk adulteration mafia. The milk sample results were not up to the mark as per the standards of PFA. The unit was functional on Lahore-Kasur Road.

He said that fabricated milk was produced with the help of ghee, powder, polluted water and hazardous chemicals. He added that fabricated milk was preserved in ice molds at cold storage.

The director general said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk, however, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health. He further said that PFA is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA would introduce a new system and law to counter them.

He has requested the general public to point out fabricated milk production units for rooting out the menace of adulteration from Punjab. He also appealed to the masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline in case of witnessed any adulteration or the sale of unwholesome food in the market.