UrduPoint.com

PFA Unearths Fake Milk Production Unit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 07:14 PM

PFA unearths fake milk production unit

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) registered a case against milk adulteration mafia and discarded 2,000 litres of adulterated milk during a raid in Khudian on Kasur Road, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) registered a case against milk adulteration mafia and discarded 2,000 litres of adulterated milk during a raid in Khudian on Kasur Road, here on Monday.

The dairy safety team confiscated nine canisters of ghee, six sacks of powder, two mixing machines, 10 non-food grade drums and other material.

The raiding team unearthed the unit on the tip-off of the PFA Vigilance Cell.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that fabricated milk was being produced with substandard ghee, whey powder and hazardous chemicals. He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk.

The slogan of providing healthy food 'From Farm to Fork' is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government "Safe Food, Healthy Punjab," the DG added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Malik Riaz Road Kasur From Top

Recent Stories

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia ..

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia earthquake

21 minutes ago
 117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medica ..

117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medical College's 4th convocation

21 minutes ago
 Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at Wor ..

Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at World Cup

21 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

22 minutes ago
 WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

22 minutes ago
 Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest ..

Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest against Public Health departme ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.