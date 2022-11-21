PFA unearths fake milk production unit

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) registered a case against milk adulteration mafia and discarded 2,000 litres of adulterated milk during a raid in Khudian on Kasur Road, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) registered a case against milk adulteration mafia and discarded 2,000 litres of adulterated milk during a raid in Khudian on Kasur Road, here on Monday.

The dairy safety team confiscated nine canisters of ghee, six sacks of powder, two mixing machines, 10 non-food grade drums and other material.

The raiding team unearthed the unit on the tip-off of the PFA Vigilance Cell.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that fabricated milk was being produced with substandard ghee, whey powder and hazardous chemicals. He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk.

The slogan of providing healthy food 'From Farm to Fork' is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government "Safe Food, Healthy Punjab," the DG added.