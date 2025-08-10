PFA unearths fake milk production unit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority unearthed a production unit for making unhygienic milk by conducting a raid in Bhera and seizing a vehicle involved in the illegal operation on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the PFA team found that milk being produced and supplied was contaminated with sugar and dry powder, as confirmed by on-site testing. The fake milk unit was immediately shut down, and the vehicle used for distribution was impounded by the police.

Officials from the Food Authority filed a case against the suspects, leading to their arrest.

More than one maund (approximately 40 kilograms) of adulterated milk recovered from the vehicle was destroyed on the spot to prevent it from entering the market.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Food Authority emphasized the severity of the issue, stating that such practices pose serious health risks to consumers. He urged citizens to report any suspicions of food adulteration by contacting the helpline at 1223, as the authority continues its efforts to ensure food safety across the region.