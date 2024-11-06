PFA Unearths Spurious Ghee/oil Factory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a spurious ghee/oil factory in Faisalabad and imposed fine on its owner.
A PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that a team, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Small Industrial Estate and unearthed a food factory where spurious ghee and edible oil was being prepared.
When samples of the ghee and oil were examined in the laboratory, the lab report proved them spurious and unhygienic.
Therefore, a fine of Rs.300,000 was imposed on owner of the factory while further action was under progress, he added.
