PFA Unearths Spurious Soft Drink Factory
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In the ongoing operation to clamp down on the adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a beverage manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the City area.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that a unit was caught producing fabricated fizzy drinks and an FIR has been registered against the culprits in the respective police station, leading to the arrest of six people from the spot.
The raiding team also discarded 8,000 litres of spurious drinks; 1,000 litres of hazardous solution, 900 empty bottles, prohibited colours and flavours. Apart from that, PFA has confiscated 580 beverages’ crates, seven cylinders, three machines, five drums, water tank and 50kg of lids during a raid.
Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the action was taken against the unit for producing chemically contaminated drinks with hazardous chemicals, loose colours, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water.
Meanwhile, the team collected the beverage samples for food testing; however, the brix value was found to be zero and the beverage sample results were not up to the mark. A food business operator (FBO) also failed to present the food license and meet the hygienic working environment defined in the PFA Act, he said.
The PFA DG further said that the adulterated cold drinks were to be supplied to local shops in Lahore; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. He said that the utmost priority of PFA is to ensure the provision of standard and quality food as per the vision of CM Punjab.
