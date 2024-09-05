PFA unearths two units packing adulterated tea leaves, species in Shah Alam Market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed two units packing adulterated spices and tea leaves in fake packaging of different popular brands, in the Walled City.

PFA’s enforcement team confiscated 2,874kg tainted tea leaves; 3,200kg mix kheer; 1,100kg loose spices; 290kg counterfeited packing material and 3,700kg packed fake spices including Chat Masala, Qorma Masala and Karahi Masala.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid during a media briefing at PFA Headquarters. He said units were functional on the top floor of the multi-storey building at Shah Alam Market. He said that PFA has shut down the units while FIRs have been registered against both units in the nearest police station over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that fabricated and unwholesome food items were to be supplied to local shops in Lahore and its adjacent areas. The use of fake spices and tea leaves causes health problems for consumer health.

He told the media that PFA inspected 659,288 food businesses and processing units from January 2024 to August 2024.

As many as 71,123 units were penalized with Rs 815.330 million cumulative fine and 2,060 food points closed down over violations of the PFA Act. Apart from that, PFA filed 681 cases against food business operators.

The director general further said that field inspections were increased by 83.3 percent compared to last year, resulting in a 71.5 percent increase recorded in fines. Moreover, the authority discarded 314,704kg unhygienic meat and 1.255 million litres of milk in the current year, he said.

He added that the closure of food points and penalties are not intended to affect the business of anyone while food safety laws are a public-friendly policy for business operators.

The provincial food regulatory body has been providing complete guidance to the food business operators (FBOs) to run their businesses in accordance with the PFA law. He said that citizens should check the quality, label and expiry date of food before buying food items from the market.

He has requested the public to support the PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.